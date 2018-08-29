In primary voting yesterday, Andrew Gillum won the Democratic primary for governor and will face Republican Ron DeSantis in November:

New York congressional candidate, cheerleader for socialism and newest Democrat rock star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez applauded the Florida progressive and his platform:

Is that the approach the Dems want to take in Florida with the general election just around the corner?

