In primary voting yesterday, Andrew Gillum won the Democratic primary for governor and will face Republican Ron DeSantis in November:

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum), who was backed by Bernie Sanders, scored a huge upset to become the first black nominee for governor of Florida. #FLGov https://t.co/FfJAH2qMQx — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 29, 2018

New York congressional candidate, cheerleader for socialism and newest Democrat rock star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez applauded the Florida progressive and his platform:

Congratulations, @AndrewGillum! The progressive movement is transforming the country – and he proved that again tonight. Gillum ran on Medicare for All, Legalizing Marijuana, #AbolishICE & more. Thank you, Florida voters! On to November 💪🏽💜 https://t.co/8keyzxVmcf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 29, 2018

Is that the approach the Dems want to take in Florida with the general election just around the corner?

Not sure if he wants this endorsement now that we're in the general election… https://t.co/E8ZQZk5ctO — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 29, 2018

Every time you speak, suburban voters move a little bit more to the right. Please continue. #FLGov https://t.co/5JjzoI7jfC — Adam Rawlins (@adamjrawlins) August 29, 2018

Is she trying to help him or hurt him? https://t.co/2Zx2O8dyOV — Brad Todd (@BradOnMessage) August 29, 2018

This tweet won't age well https://t.co/kYCCipguXh — ن (@TalonsPoint) August 29, 2018

Time will tell!

Bad choice of candidate for the dem ticket. They just handed Florida to the repubs — Joseph moore (@jesusjoe2010) August 29, 2018

Hahaha only in NY a socialist can win … or CA …. Florida is totally different … I bet my house he loses badly — Fer3 (@Frmaza) August 29, 2018

The gift that keeps on giving. This is not a platform that we as Floridians need. The Latino Community which has come from disastrous countries whoich have implemented such policies, should make better decisions and stay away from voting for Gillum. https://t.co/O7GzgV3CJ7 — Miguel A Granda (@MiguelAGranda) August 29, 2018

This lady is happy, that’s all you need to know Floridians! Time to reject the socialist https://t.co/hHnM31wQee — Evan Power (@evanpower) August 29, 2018

Trump 2020 is happening isn't it https://t.co/aGY5Sqz0bx — 🤦‍♂️ (@nervynetworks) August 29, 2018

