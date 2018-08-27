As Twitchy told you earlier, Sen. Dick Durbin took the predictable approach when it came to assigning blame for the shooting in Jacksonville, Florida yesterday:

I’m heartbroken for Jacksonville. No community should have to suffer from such senseless gun violence. When will Congress have the courage to stand up to the NRA and pass meaningful reforms to help prevent these shootings in America? — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 27, 2018

Durbin was called out big time, and Dana Loesch has shared some painful reality checks with the Illinois senator:

The murderer lived in Maryland which had UBCs, mag restrictions, registration, qualification license, was may-issue, red flag laws, and the atrocity was committed in a gun-free zone. His purchase in FL would be illegal. What law would you propose, Senator? https://t.co/DDfoyhbCPF — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2018

Game. Set. Match.

He is such a disappointment here in Illinois. @DickDurbin wastes no time attacking the NRA for something they didn't do, as usual. — Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) August 27, 2018

The senator should’ve looked up the current laws before grandstanding with his tweet. What a phony he is. — Jack Rackim (@JackRackim) August 27, 2018

Please notify someone who represents Chicago in the Senate. Oh, wait. That would be you @SenatorDurbin. Shut your pie hole until you help out in your state. More people murdered there this weekend than in Jacksonville. — Tom Marshall (@DinasdudeTom) August 27, 2018

Durbin does have his priorities.

