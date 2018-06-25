During a speech at Oxford today, over a year-and-a-half after the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton reminded everybody she won the “popular vote” and got in a jab at the Electoral College in the process:

In England, Hillary Trashes Electoral College… https://t.co/4JKIQ81aZI — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) June 25, 2018

.@HillaryClinton suggests America is threatened by populists who appeal to a vocal minority… if America DOESN'T abolish the Electoral College? 🤔 👉https://t.co/hfPVHJfTrhhttps://t.co/qlOYVgNPZJ — PragerU (@prageru) June 25, 2018

Oh, Hillary:

“Populists can stay in power by mobilizing a fervent base. Now, there are many other lessons like this. Louise mentioned my personal experience with winning 3 million more votes, but still losing. And we will leave discussions of American Electoral College for another day, but Mounk concludes by saying, ‘Turkey also shows that political and intellectual elites, both inside the country and around the world, persistently underestimate the threat which these kinds of leaders pose to the survival of democratic institutions.’”

Video here.

Alternate headline:

Oversees Hillary attacks the US Constitution https://t.co/bftlS6rZyU — YupItsMe (@Thomasdiscerns) June 25, 2018

“We maybe should change the Constitution because I lost” sounds pretty extreme.

@Richzeoli Best part of this article. "Repeat Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton" 😂😂 https://t.co/YcxZqqXmeB — Rose Red (@RoseRed131) June 25, 2018

Ha! And no, Hillary’s not still bitter or anything, why do you ask?