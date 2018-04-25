French President Emmanuel Macron is speaking before a joint session of Congress today:

During Macron’s entrance, one Democrat was spotted keeping in close proximity to where all cameras were focused.

Pelosi’s attempt to stay joined at the hip with Macron didn’t go unnoticed:

And here’s the French version, translated at the bottom::

null

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee got some face time with Macron as well, though it didn’t appear that Pelosi appreciated the intrusion into her spotlight:

null

Pelosi looks like she’s not happy with only getting “crumbs” of attention there.

