French President Emmanuel Macron is speaking before a joint session of Congress today:

French President @EmmanuelMacron addresses Joint Meeting of Congress – LIVE at shortly on C-SPAN, @cspanRadio & online here: https://t.co/QeAiunoIfN @VP Pence and U.S. Senators arriving in the House Chamber now. pic.twitter.com/xx7irGf46I — CSPAN (@cspan) April 25, 2018

During Macron’s entrance, one Democrat was spotted keeping in close proximity to where all cameras were focused.

WATCH LIVE: French President Emmanuel Macron is addressing Congress amid discussions with President Trump over the Iran nuclear deal https://t.co/qYf1rGxn0t pic.twitter.com/DWYke22TT5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 25, 2018

MOMENTS AWAY: French President @EmmanuelMacron's address before a joint meeting of Congress – For full live coverage, tune in to Fox News Channel! pic.twitter.com/kkK0wpprk8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 25, 2018

Pelosi, just pretending she's introducing Macron to everybody. pic.twitter.com/7j5porz8qx — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 25, 2018

Pelosi’s attempt to stay joined at the hip with Macron didn’t go unnoticed:

Man what is wrong with Nancy Pelosi? Scary! MACRON should distance himself — Melanie (@luvmyck) April 25, 2018

Notice how adoring and pawing Pelosi is. All over Macron.🤠 https://t.co/AhBy2bFSUf — Ajjani Knight (@AjjaniKnight) April 25, 2018

If dimbulb Pelosi was any closer to Macron, she’d be in his pants pocket. — AnneMarie (@bulliegirl1959) April 25, 2018

Yes i know it's a no win on my part, but i can't help but want to puke at the 2 faced politicians that applaud a foreign leader but won't applaud our own. VOMIT!!!!!!!!!! — doctrane (@doctrane) April 25, 2018

I thought the same looking at Pelosi. Why is she so freaking happy knowing he is Trump's friend not hers lol — Melanie (@luvmyck) April 25, 2018

It is sickening to watch the photo-op #Democrats running behind President Macron. There's a pink dress walking on the back of his shoes.?. They always hang in the aisle to get photos with Republican people they hate just for campaigning purposes.#MAGA #MacronTrump #Pelosi — flyovercountry (@gnsthewind) April 25, 2018

And here’s the French version, translated at the bottom::

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee got some face time with Macron as well, though it didn’t appear that Pelosi appreciated the intrusion into her spotlight:

Pelosi looks like she’s not happy with only getting “crumbs” of attention there.