As Twitchy told you earlier, journalist Ronan Farrow said that Hillary Clinton’s people worked to cancel an interview with him after it became known that news of the Harvey Weinstein scandal was about to break:

After all of Hillary Clinton’s lecturing, that comes off as especially hypocritical:

Trending

Yikes! The shot:

And the chaser:

That’s just a little awkward, but par for the course for Hillary Clinton.

***

Related:

‘EVIL’: Juanita Broaddrick marks 40 years since ‘forcible brutal rape,’ makes THIS vow to Bill and Hillary Clinton

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MeToo2016 campaignGeorge StephanopoulosHarvey WeinsteinHillary ClintonRonan Farrowsexual assaultsexual harassment