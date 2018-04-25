As Twitchy told you earlier, journalist Ronan Farrow said that Hillary Clinton’s people worked to cancel an interview with him after it became known that news of the Harvey Weinstein scandal was about to break:

WATCH: Ronan Farrow describes why Team Hillary 'tried to cancel that interview' (Hint: '#MeToo' put on hold) https://t.co/BhDTHMi7Km — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 25, 2018

After all of Hillary Clinton’s lecturing, that comes off as especially hypocritical:

Yikes! The shot:

Hillary to every survivor of sexual assault: You have the right to be heard and believed. We're with you.https://t.co/HPJ2gPPwMs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 15, 2015

And the chaser:

Ronan Farrow says he had an interview slated with Hillary Clinton for his new book but her people cancelled it when they found out he was reporting on the Harvey Weinstein story: pic.twitter.com/2gHdYK7dFg — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) April 25, 2018

That’s just a little awkward, but par for the course for Hillary Clinton.

Pra-yittty damning right there. — Easttopekan (@easttopekan) April 25, 2018

