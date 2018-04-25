Nancy Pelosi’s now-infamous remark about the GOP tax cut plan being “pathetic” for only culminating in “crumbs” for the working class has backfired on her, and at a town hall one student challenged her on it. The result was another stammer-iffic attempt to spin the comment:
Student confronts @NancyPelosi over 'crumbs' comment pic.twitter.com/gh64rQ2mdS
— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 25, 2018
That got awkward quickly!
You answered perfectly, Nancy.
Thanks for your help😎#2018Midterms https://t.co/7vRYkX4PqX
— Brian (@BrianGoodwin8) April 25, 2018
the gift that keeps on giving – can you say out of touch with reality?
— Charles Royal (@charlesroyal) April 25, 2018
Keep talking, Rep. Pelosi!
***
