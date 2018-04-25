Nancy Pelosi’s now-infamous remark about the GOP tax cut plan being “pathetic” for only culminating in “crumbs” for the working class has backfired on her, and at a town hall one student challenged her on it. The result was another stammer-iffic attempt to spin the comment:

That got awkward quickly!

the gift that keeps on giving – can you say out of touch with reality? — Charles Royal (@charlesroyal) April 25, 2018

Keep talking, Rep. Pelosi!

***

Related:

‘HAHAHHAHHAHAHA’! Nancy Pelosi’s ‘crumbs’ are causing a MASSIVE headache for Dems

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is giving Nancy ‘Crumbs’ Pelosi a REAL run for her money

LOL: RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel dumps hypocrisy ‘crumbs’ ALL OVER Nancy Pelosi

YAAAS! Guy Benson DEMOLISHES Nancy Pelosi’s ‘crumbs’ tax claim, double-taps with PERFECT video