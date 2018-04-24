As Twitchy told you Monday, former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized shortly after the funeral for his wife, Barbara:
'Prayers up': George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized after contracting an infection https://t.co/C06D5PqBlP
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 23, 2018
First Lady Melania Trump sent along well-wishes:
Sending healing thoughts of strength, along with prayers, for President George HW Bush tonight.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 24, 2018
Nice, right? Well, a “comedian” we’ve never heard of who Twitter has deemed blue check worthy saw an opening and went for it:
I can’t imagine what it feels like for George HW Bush to be a widow but Melania, I dream of the day you will be a widow all too often.
— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) April 24, 2018
Trump Derangement Syndrome? WHAT Trump Derangement Syndrome?
So, it would appear Liberal + Blue checkmark = pathetically desperate for attention.
Yawn. https://t.co/o76ayGqD3h
— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 24, 2018
This is not okay. https://t.co/qEJlVNfWVB
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) April 24, 2018
Hey @jack @Twitter @TwitterSupport does this pass your Twitter Sniff Test? You lock @Shaughn_Aand @_wintergirl93 for defending Americans against racists and terrorists, but this account is tweeting vile hate. #FreeLizzy #FreeShaughn https://t.co/ZsXGjGLKLx
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) April 24, 2018
There are “priorities” involved, apparently.
Hey @jack , does this blue check acct tweet count as a bully tweet? Harassment? Borderline psycho?👇@Twitter #ifYouSeeSomethingSaySomething https://t.co/Jvd8QNy4xu
— SOcean (@SOcean5) April 24, 2018
I would screen shot your grotesque hatred, but I’m sure thousands already have. I don’t know who you are, other than that @jack validates your statements, but as a human, you really…just…aren’t. No sane person wishes someone’s husband dead because of politics.
— I Am the NRA. (@MrsDigger) April 24, 2018
Seek help. You're deranged. https://t.co/w6S6KuR3R2
— Vulpes vulpes (@Oenonewept) April 24, 2018
Wow there’s something wrong with you.
— Pamela Jean Marfino (@PJMarf1966) April 24, 2018
Widower. #dumbass https://t.co/Aisxl4FgYE
— Mr. Landman (@Bender3352) April 24, 2018
