As Twitchy told you Monday, former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized shortly after the funeral for his wife, Barbara:

'Prayers up': George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized after contracting an infection https://t.co/C06D5PqBlP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 23, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump sent along well-wishes:

Sending healing thoughts of strength, along with prayers, for President George HW Bush tonight. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 24, 2018

Nice, right? Well, a “comedian” we’ve never heard of who Twitter has deemed blue check worthy saw an opening and went for it:

I can’t imagine what it feels like for George HW Bush to be a widow but Melania, I dream of the day you will be a widow all too often. — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) April 24, 2018

Trump Derangement Syndrome? WHAT Trump Derangement Syndrome?

So, it would appear Liberal + Blue checkmark = pathetically desperate for attention. Yawn. https://t.co/o76ayGqD3h — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 24, 2018

This is not okay. https://t.co/qEJlVNfWVB — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) April 24, 2018

Hey @jack @Twitter @TwitterSupport does this pass your Twitter Sniff Test? You lock @Shaughn_Aand @_wintergirl93 for defending Americans against racists and terrorists, but this account is tweeting vile hate. #FreeLizzy #FreeShaughn https://t.co/ZsXGjGLKLx — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) April 24, 2018

There are “priorities” involved, apparently.

I would screen shot your grotesque hatred, but I’m sure thousands already have. I don’t know who you are, other than that @jack validates your statements, but as a human, you really…just…aren’t. No sane person wishes someone’s husband dead because of politics. — I Am the NRA. (@MrsDigger) April 24, 2018

Wow there’s something wrong with you. — Pamela Jean Marfino (@PJMarf1966) April 24, 2018

