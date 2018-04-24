As Twitchy told you Monday, former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized shortly after the funeral for his wife, Barbara:

First Lady Melania Trump sent along well-wishes:

Nice, right? Well, a “comedian” we’ve never heard of who Twitter has deemed blue check worthy saw an opening and went for it:

Trump Derangement Syndrome? WHAT Trump Derangement Syndrome?

There are “priorities” involved, apparently.

