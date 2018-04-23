Travis Reinking, the suspect in a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House that left four people dead, has reportedly been arrested after a manhunt:

BREAKING: Authorities: Tennessee's Waffle House shooting suspect has been taken into custody. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 23, 2018

BREAKING: Alleged Nashville Waffle House shooter has been taken into custody, Metro Nashville Police say. https://t.co/VdnZ5MBtxY — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 23, 2018

BREAKING: Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk. pic.twitter.com/00ukga37s6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

MORE: Police say Travis Reinking, the suspect wanted in the Nashville Waffle House shooting, is in custody https://t.co/JutnizHGN6 pic.twitter.com/kZPL3NYeb6 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 23, 2018

As we told you yesterday, U.S. Secret Service arrested Reinking last July for being in the wrong place in the White House. The incident led to Reinking’s guns being taken away, and he eventually got at least one of them back.