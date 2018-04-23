Travis Reinking, the suspect in a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House that left four people dead, has reportedly been arrested after a manhunt:

As we told you yesterday, U.S. Secret Service arrested Reinking last July for being in the wrong place in the White House. The incident led to Reinking’s guns being taken away, and he eventually got at least one of them back.

Tags: Waffle House shooting