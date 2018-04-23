The Environmental Protection Agency and its administration Scott Pruitt observed Earth Day this way:

And from the “guess what happened next” department, we find triggering. So much triggering:

.@EPAScottPruitt wishing us a happy #EarthDay is like

Lee Harvey Oswald wishing JFK

a happy Presidents Day. https://t.co/Ff3IvnqhYC — CountessofNambia (@theClaudiaInez) April 22, 2018

STFU

You're killing our planet you POS https://t.co/tnJZpgR7jL — Ɠҽɱ™ #VoteHiral 🇺🇸 (@Lady_Star_Gem) April 22, 2018

Screw off

Ur actions will hurt millions

You are killing this planet

Ruining water

Polluting the air

Destroying regs that kept us healthy….#FirePruitt#FirePruitt https://t.co/3ScjFyzkt6 — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) April 22, 2018

What did you pollute to celebrate? https://t.co/D4xaDFy3Bp — Dave Lipsky (@Daylisky) April 23, 2018

Where is that lightning bolt from the blue when we really need one? https://t.co/16etV2WVaz — TheZenPuppy (@TheZenPuppy) April 22, 2018

You have been actively working to ensure that energy companies and the like have an easier time destroying the environment you are sworn to protect. Go away. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) April 22, 2018

Enjoy earth now because Pruitt is in the process of destroying it . https://t.co/qKPGMP4asp — Wilson (@ieatmydogsfood) April 22, 2018

You've got to be kidding. Mother Earth feels like a battered spouse with you in charge of the EPA. What part of ROLLING BACK ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTIONS don't you get? That DOESN'T help the environment. https://t.co/QYQg51Of05 — Debe💜 (@laladytoclt) April 23, 2018

This is like when the husband who beats you up all the time gives you flowers for your birthday. https://t.co/VYKMDL7I1p — Sophie Rapp (@SophieSRapp) April 22, 2018

Best way for you to help would be immediately resigning. Thanks,

The Planet#EarthDay #ProtectOurPlanet #FirePruittNow https://t.co/YH9mwYZf95 — Tony Stark 2018 💥 (@1IronMan2018) April 22, 2018

The Earth’s core is mostly iron, yet doesn’t contain the irony of this tweet. https://t.co/Tk0JmiQPm7 — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) April 22, 2018

Resign — Sean O'Leary (@stholeary) April 22, 2018

With all those who believe the EPA has the power to destroy the planet, it’s a wonder how the human race ever survived before the agency came to be in 1970.