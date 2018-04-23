The Environmental Protection Agency and its administration Scott Pruitt observed Earth Day this way:
Happy #EarthDay2018 https://t.co/ia7rOPDGsq
— Administrator Pruitt (@EPAScottPruitt) April 22, 2018
And from the “guess what happened next” department, we find triggering. So much triggering:
No. You don’t get to wish us a happy #EarthDay18, @EPAScottPruitt. Here’s just a few of the reasons why:https://t.co/6xdgjSWJfChttps://t.co/6XwXT83C4Xhttps://t.co/ojRqxPvE8Ehttps://t.co/m14dLBxLuuhttps://t.co/ypIQe0S8wQ#BootPruitt https://t.co/D444Dc1OJM
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 22, 2018
Shame on you pic.twitter.com/QOcQoBdOuz
— MeeppsMarie (@MEEPPSison) April 22, 2018
This is like Satan wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.#EarthDay #GOPCorruption #FireScottPruitt https://t.co/EDeFtmX1OT
— Timothy Kenison 🌊#NeverAgain #ProtectMueller (@TimothyKenison) April 23, 2018
.@EPAScottPruitt wishing us a happy #EarthDay is like
Lee Harvey Oswald wishing JFK
a happy Presidents Day. https://t.co/Ff3IvnqhYC
— CountessofNambia (@theClaudiaInez) April 22, 2018
STFU
You're killing our planet you POS https://t.co/tnJZpgR7jL
— Ɠҽɱ™ #VoteHiral 🇺🇸 (@Lady_Star_Gem) April 22, 2018
Screw off
Ur actions will hurt millions
You are killing this planet
Ruining water
Polluting the air
Destroying regs that kept us healthy….#FirePruitt#FirePruitt https://t.co/3ScjFyzkt6
— WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) April 22, 2018
What did you pollute to celebrate? https://t.co/D4xaDFy3Bp
— Dave Lipsky (@Daylisky) April 23, 2018
Where is that lightning bolt from the blue when we really need one? https://t.co/16etV2WVaz
— TheZenPuppy (@TheZenPuppy) April 22, 2018
You have been actively working to ensure that energy companies and the like have an easier time destroying the environment you are sworn to protect. Go away.
— Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) April 22, 2018
Enjoy earth now because Pruitt is in the process of destroying it . https://t.co/qKPGMP4asp
— Wilson (@ieatmydogsfood) April 22, 2018
You've got to be kidding. Mother Earth feels like a battered spouse with you in charge of the EPA.
What part of ROLLING BACK ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTIONS don't you get? That DOESN'T help the environment. https://t.co/QYQg51Of05
— Debe💜 (@laladytoclt) April 23, 2018
This is like when the husband who beats you up all the time gives you flowers for your birthday. https://t.co/VYKMDL7I1p
— Sophie Rapp (@SophieSRapp) April 22, 2018
Best way for you to help would be immediately resigning.
Thanks,
The Planet#EarthDay #ProtectOurPlanet #FirePruittNow https://t.co/YH9mwYZf95
— Tony Stark 2018 💥 (@1IronMan2018) April 22, 2018
The Earth’s core is mostly iron, yet doesn’t contain the irony of this tweet. https://t.co/Tk0JmiQPm7
— Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) April 22, 2018
Resign
— Sean O'Leary (@stholeary) April 22, 2018
With all those who believe the EPA has the power to destroy the planet, it’s a wonder how the human race ever survived before the agency came to be in 1970.