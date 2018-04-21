The Release of the Comey memos contained plenty that does damage to the Democrat narrative (and the former FBI director himself). However, the New York Times, in one headline, focused on how Republicans wanting the Comey memos released might be regretting it:

Pressure to Release Comey Memos May Have Backfired on G.O.P. @npfandos @shearm https://t.co/hhSJDVi000 — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) April 20, 2018

Ari Fleischer spotted a couple words missing in that headline:

This headline is missing two words: “Democrats Say”. It should be Democrats Say Pressure to Release Comey Memos May Have Backfired on G.O.P. What a misleading headline that is not supported by the story. https://t.co/dYvNS3JWyp — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 21, 2018

Is anybody surprised by the Times’ approach?

The only people who ever "pounce" or "seize" are Republicans. https://t.co/73ku0y6TUl — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 21, 2018

Bingo!

If the @nytimes says it, doesn’t that imply it’s said by a Democrat? — David Elizandro (@davidelizandro) April 21, 2018

I’m pretty sure that finding the memos leaked classified info leading to Comey’s referral was not a “backfire” for GOP. — cfort (@Forrestc25) April 21, 2018

If anything, the opposite is true.