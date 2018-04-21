The Release of the Comey memos contained plenty that does damage to the Democrat narrative (and the former FBI director himself). However, the New York Times, in one headline, focused on how Republicans wanting the Comey memos released might be regretting it:

Ari Fleischer spotted a couple words missing in that headline:

Is anybody surprised by the Times’ approach?

Bingo!

If anything, the opposite is true.

