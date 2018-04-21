Yesterday, on #420day, Sen. Chuck Schumer expressed his big support for states’ rights (but only as they pertain to the legalization of marijuana). Sen. Elizabeth Warren is also fully on board with that selective recognition of states’ rights:

The federal government needs to get out of the business of outlawing marijuana. States should make their own decisions about enforcing marijuana laws. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 20, 2018

Warren’s embrace of states’ rights is sure to be very selective:

Now do guns. And abortion. https://t.co/zvyMKkOzV6 — The Freewheelin' John L. Pitts (@JohnLPitts) April 21, 2018

Now do guns. And health care. And every other damn thing. https://t.co/pE7Ai8um3E — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 21, 2018

The states should manage healthcare and gun policy too https://t.co/iZdPq04KMJ — Chip O'Neill (@ONeill_ForReal) April 21, 2018

Now do education, gun laws, abortion, and conservation. https://t.co/cBp0YbWo4W — Susie Christensen (@stelligan) April 21, 2018

When did Democrats suddenly discover federalism? Oh yeah, it's when they could use it as a wedge issue against the Right https://t.co/CQ9l5IfQ3f — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 21, 2018

For the first time in history, Elizabeth Warren wants to leave an issue to the states. #shocked https://t.co/Ra3sPwQ3B4 — Matt (@mrdubya49) April 21, 2018

Zinger INCOMING:

Look, if anyone has a lifelong gripe about the federal government taking over your land and telling you what you can and can’t grow on it, it’s Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/R3FFhoTALW — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 21, 2018

OOF!