As Twitchy told you yesterday, the Democratic National Committee has filed a lawsuit against Russia, the Trump campaign and Wikileaks, claiming they all conspired to “steal” the 2016 election. It’s a lawsuit so ridiculous even David Axelrod rolled his eyes. CNN political analyst Gloria Borger is among those who think it’s got nothing to do with anything actually pertaining to what happened in 2016:

CNN Chief Political Analyst Mocks DNC Lawsuit “100% Stunt…Honestly, It's Just A Way To Raise Money” pic.twitter.com/43kSWeeX4a — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 20, 2018

Well that’s awkward!

LOL you know things are bad when the Clinton news network are attacking the dnc slam dunk FOR trump — Crispin Rosas (@CrispinRosad) April 21, 2018

LOL! “When you’ve lost CNN…”