Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill’s campaign against her Republican opponent Josh Hawley suffered a big self-inflicted wound from one of its own memes and proved that…

The left can't meme. — R. Conrad (@RConrad62) April 20, 2018

Here’s the swipe McCaskill’s campaign took at a Republican candidate:

Haha! They really should have kept that one to themselves:

Don’t you own a private jet? — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) April 20, 2018

HAHAHA you own a $3M private plane and a $2.7M DC condo, @clairecmc. #MOSen https://t.co/tL895gnLCF — Sami Gilkes (@samigilkes) April 20, 2018

Didn't you have a private jet? — Xavier Fernandes (@XAVIFERN_AFC) April 20, 2018

Funny coming from person worth $15-28 million with a $700k condo in DC, 15 room house in Missouri and who "forgot" to pay taxes on her $2.1 million private plane. Clearly a woman in touch with average Americans who don't deserve tax cuts (voted No). #MOSen https://t.co/oPCEfGk5b7 — Paul Blair (@gopaulblair) April 20, 2018

Not everyone Missourian is a multi-millionaire Senator with a private jet and a fancy DC condo. Why did you vote NO! to giving them back more of their own money? — Daniel J. McDowell (@realdjmcdowell) April 20, 2018

That attempted meme-slam was what you call a complete and utter failure.