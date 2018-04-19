As Twitchy told you yesterday, a sketch that Stormy Daniels and her attorney say is a likeness of the man Daniels claimed threatened her about a relationship with Donald Trump caused the president to quote tweet somebody who noticed a resemblance:

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

The sketch also sparked all sort of speculation and snark on Twitter, but Trump’s comment didn’t sit well with Daniels’ attorney:

Stormy Daniels' lawyer is considering suing Trump directly for defamation for making fun of their composite sketch.pic.twitter.com/e33tmqbjFu — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 19, 2018

So it’s come to this!

Aaaaaaaaand the shark has been jumped https://t.co/rg3UwI4gSM — The Real Bepo (D) (@TheRealBepo) April 19, 2018

Just when you think the country’s out of sharks to jump, along comes another.

Suing over making fun of a sketch? 😂 https://t.co/cjacheou9Y — EllenBlack (@EllenBlack55) April 19, 2018

Where all this will be a couple weeks from now is anybody’s guess.