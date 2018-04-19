As Twitchy told you yesterday, a sketch that Stormy Daniels and her attorney say is a likeness of the man Daniels claimed threatened her about a relationship with Donald Trump caused the president to quote tweet somebody who noticed a resemblance:

The sketch also sparked all sort of speculation and snark on Twitter, but Trump’s comment didn’t sit well with Daniels’ attorney:

Trending

So it’s come to this!

Just when you think the country’s out of sharks to jump, along comes another.

Where all this will be a couple weeks from now is anybody’s guess.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpStormy Daniels