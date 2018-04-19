As Twitchy told you earlier, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is getting even deeper in hot water:

DOJ watchdog sends criminal referral for McCabe to federal prosecutor – @brookefoxnews https://t.co/q6RCe49MCa — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 19, 2018

Good background on IG charges against McCabe: that he authorized a leak confirming an investigation into Clinton Foundation then misled investigators about it. https://t.co/0bgXixsiho — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 19, 2018

Justice is coming and the swamp is panicking. https://t.co/oLla6gXzJD — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 19, 2018

Objective journalism being what it is, after the Trump administration fired McCabe, NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell began offering help for ways to save McCabe’s pension:

One suggestion from a McCabe supporter: if a friendly member of Congress hired him for a week he could possibly qualify for pension benefits by extending his service the extra days — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 17, 2018

And Dems ran with it:

D’OH! These tweets are on the verge of aging VERY badly:

MARTIN: You didn't leave me time to ask you if you were serious about offering Andrew McCabe a job as you tweeted today?

GUTIERREZ: Absolutely. I'm on Judiciary. I can use him. He should call me Monday. I think what they did to him is despicable.#twill #resist #standuptobullies https://t.co/LSligRQTmX — Luis V. Gutierrez (@RepGutierrez) March 19, 2018

Would be happy to consider this. The Sixth District of MA would benefit from the wisdom and talent of such an experienced public servant. https://t.co/ynQWhdzQpC — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) March 17, 2018

Andrew McCabe: I have the need to hire a Special Senior Staff Attorney to help me with my work on the House Judiciary Committee dealing with threats to the Constitution and the rule of law in America. You're perfect for the job. DM me. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) March 17, 2018

Lacking human decency is a major character flaw for @realDonaldTrump. The President is trying to send a message and derail the Mueller investigation by firing McCabe just days before his retirement. My offer stands to hire McCabe to ensure he receives his benefits. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) March 19, 2018

No one should fear harm to their family, their pension, or their future – by a petulant man-child or a ruthless demagogue, depending on the mood of his day. I stand with you Andrew McCabe. And so do the American people. pic.twitter.com/A3fLUxdqvL — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) March 20, 2018

Keep an eye out, because there’s a good chance some tweets could magically disappear in the not-too-distant future.