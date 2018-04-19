As Twitchy told you earlier, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is getting even deeper in hot water:

Objective journalism being what it is, after the Trump administration fired McCabe, NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell began offering help for ways to save McCabe’s pension:

And Dems ran with it:

D’OH! These tweets are on the verge of aging VERY badly:

Keep an eye out, because there’s a good chance some tweets could magically disappear in the not-too-distant future.

