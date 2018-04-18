Former FBI Director James Comey took his book tour roadshow to “The View” today:

STARTING NOW: Our LIVE interview with Former FBI Dir. James Comey begins — watch on ABC. pic.twitter.com/ZkMh28LGF3 — The View (@TheView) April 18, 2018

To the surprise of few, Comey explained why he no longer considers himself a Republican:

Comey on leaving GOP: " I feel like the Republican party left me and people like me." — Cristiano Lima (@viaCristiano) April 18, 2018

That’s what he said:

.@Comey to @TheView: "I used to think that at the heart of being a conservative…was first that character matters and second that values matter most of all. And I don't know where that is today in the Republican Party." https://t.co/XBjdKc1XeO pic.twitter.com/s0vrhAtSVN — ABC News (@ABC) April 18, 2018

Comey pinned much of the blame on Trump:

Former FBI Dir. James @Comey says "the Republican party left me and people like me": "I'm just not comfortable being part of it": "The sticking by [Trump] reflects an abandonment of what I thought were the core principals of the Republican party." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/u42ECWoLw3 — The View (@TheView) April 18, 2018

And remember, he prided himself on not being political. *Eye roll*

He sounds a lot like a politician — Kody Dowell (@Kody_Dowell) April 18, 2018

Hey, maybe he’s running!