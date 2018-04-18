Former FBI Director James Comey took his book tour roadshow to “The View” today:

To the surprise of few, Comey explained why he no longer considers himself a Republican:

That’s what he said:

Comey pinned much of the blame on Trump:

And remember, he prided himself on not being political. *Eye roll*

Hey, maybe he’s running!

