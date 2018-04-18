New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued an executive order for New York:

Today I’m issuing an executive order giving parolees the right to vote. It is unconscionable to deny voting rights to New Yorkers who have re-entered society. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2018

NEWS: Andrew Cuomo just announced that he's granting all parolees in New York the right to vote by executive order. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 18, 2018

It came right after he said the Legislature had voted down such a measure. "I'm going to make it law by executive order," Andrew Cuomo said. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 18, 2018

Cynthia Nixon, who is giving Cuomo a primary challenge, slammed the timing of the governor’s executive order:

For eight years, Cuomo governed like a Republican — handing control of our state to his ultra-rich donors and the party of Trump. Now he's scared of communities all across New York who want to replace him with a real Democrat. — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) April 18, 2018

We don't buy the Governor's new song-and-dance routine. Voter suppression in New York should have ended eight years ago, from the rights of parolees to access to early voting and automatic registration. — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) April 18, 2018

Others shook their heads but for a different reason: A governor creating new voters with the stroke of a pen ahead of an election:

Imagine if you read that a leader in some other country was unilaterally ordering up new voters when facing an election challenge. https://t.co/W2Tb6kuH8P — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 18, 2018

Only way Dems can boost turnout. Letting children and other criminals vote https://t.co/59uKxVnHQB — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 18, 2018

Apparently only New York State parolees outnumber the Sex and the City voting bloc… https://t.co/raalWCYsvo — William J. Upton (@wupton) April 18, 2018

