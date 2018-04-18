New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued an executive order for New York:
Today I’m issuing an executive order giving parolees the right to vote.
It is unconscionable to deny voting rights to New Yorkers who have re-entered society.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2018
NEWS: Andrew Cuomo just announced that he's granting all parolees in New York the right to vote by executive order.
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 18, 2018
It came right after he said the Legislature had voted down such a measure.
"I'm going to make it law by executive order," Andrew Cuomo said.
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 18, 2018
Cynthia Nixon, who is giving Cuomo a primary challenge, slammed the timing of the governor’s executive order:
For eight years, Cuomo governed like a Republican — handing control of our state to his ultra-rich donors and the party of Trump. Now he's scared of communities all across New York who want to replace him with a real Democrat.
— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) April 18, 2018
We don't buy the Governor's new song-and-dance routine. Voter suppression in New York should have ended eight years ago, from the rights of parolees to access to early voting and automatic registration.
— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) April 18, 2018
Others shook their heads but for a different reason: A governor creating new voters with the stroke of a pen ahead of an election:
Imagine if you read that a leader in some other country was unilaterally ordering up new voters when facing an election challenge. https://t.co/W2Tb6kuH8P
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 18, 2018
Only way Dems can boost turnout. Letting children and other criminals vote https://t.co/59uKxVnHQB
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 18, 2018
Apparently only New York State parolees outnumber the Sex and the City voting bloc… https://t.co/raalWCYsvo
— William J. Upton (@wupton) April 18, 2018
Could be.