As we’ve reported, NPR recently took a swing for the “bombshell” fences and ended up striking out over a report about the NRA acknowledging about 20 “Russian-linked contributors.” The lede sounded pretty ominous, as was the obvious intent, but upon deeper examination, the amount of money in question was around $2,500 and was mostly membership dues paid by American citizens residing in Russia.

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu still isn’t satisfied and has penned a strongly worded request:

Today I received a candidate questionnaire from @NRA. This is how I answered it. pic.twitter.com/5RFgmPwtFW — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 17, 2018

“Links to the Kremlin”? Nice try, congressman. And hasn’t all this already been explained? Why yes it has:

The #NRA did answer Ted It was $2500 for magazine subscriptions and dues But never let a faux scandal go to waste, right?https://t.co/1l7qsVGxRH https://t.co/Hsencs8rFm — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) April 18, 2018

But nobody expects the Democrats to let reality put a crimp in the preferred narrative.

Oh man they’re so pwned! How will they ever recover? https://t.co/sH3eCJW3FW — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) April 17, 2018

“Links to the Kremlin”. He’s the male Louise Mensch — Groovers (@ODhonnabhain) April 17, 2018

***

