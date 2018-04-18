Former FBI Director James Comey took his book promotion tour to the Stephen Colbert show last night, and he attempted to mock President Trump’s tweets about him:

MISSING: Former FBI director’s self-awareness! Also, is that a quote from a former FBI director or a famous pop star?

There’s only one possible response to Comey’s jab at Trump:

And there it is!

LOL.

