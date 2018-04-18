Former FBI Director James Comey took his book promotion tour to the Stephen Colbert show last night, and he attempted to mock President Trump’s tweets about him:

"I'm like the breakup he can't get over. He [Trump] wakes up in the morning … I'm out there living my best life, he wakes up in the morning and tweets at me." – James Comey to Colbert without even a hint of self-awareness considering. He. Just. Wrote. A. Book. About. Trump. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 18, 2018

James Comey tells Stephen Colbert he's like a breakup Donald Trump can't get over 😂 pic.twitter.com/DsfYSNImEx — Global TV (@GlobalTV) April 18, 2018

MISSING: Former FBI director’s self-awareness! Also, is that a quote from a former FBI director or a famous pop star?

