New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio seems to have a problem with President Trump’s priorities:

The Trump Administration cannot abandon Puerto Rico. New York City's leaders are calling on FEMA to extend the Temporary Shelter Assistance deadline. Otherwise, we’ll do the job for them. pic.twitter.com/ELP759MAzt

Funny he should mention it, because speaking of priorities:

Your… Um, your subways are flooding. pic.twitter.com/liOFVXncIN

Hey I'm sure people have told you be I just wanna remind that your subways are, like, flooding.

Maybe fix your own stuff first? https://t.co/eJhhXpnEjc

— Not Jim Ardis (@NotPeoriaMayor) April 16, 2018