New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio seems to have a problem with President Trump’s priorities:
The Trump Administration cannot abandon Puerto Rico. New York City's leaders are calling on FEMA to extend the Temporary Shelter Assistance deadline. Otherwise, we’ll do the job for them. pic.twitter.com/ELP759MAzt
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2018
Funny he should mention it, because speaking of priorities:
Your… Um, your subways are flooding. pic.twitter.com/liOFVXncIN
— The Mental Recession 🤔 (@rustyweiss74) April 16, 2018
Hey I'm sure people have told you be I just wanna remind that your subways are, like, flooding.
Maybe fix your own stuff first? https://t.co/eJhhXpnEjc
— Not Jim Ardis (@NotPeoriaMayor) April 16, 2018
Hi Bill. The subways are flooding. https://t.co/Wi6I53dR6x
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 16, 2018
Fact check: TRUE:
Meanwhilehttps://t.co/3fjIoVTdIT
— Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) April 16, 2018
scenes from 145th st/broadway. @NYCTSubway @MTA @NY1 #justalittlerain pic.twitter.com/vUYed8Se6g
— josh guild (@jbguild) April 16, 2018
Hope you don’t have to get off at Bryant Park pic.twitter.com/kuJYWHwnc3
— a ship (@Dangbattleship) April 16, 2018
Good morning and welcome to hell pic.twitter.com/EJ39NBwr7R
— Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 16, 2018
Get your house in order, Bill.
— Stephen ºoº (@SMK_MouseAbout) April 16, 2018
Maybe fix your own house before pointing at everybody else’s, Mayor de Blasio.