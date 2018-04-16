There are still many months before the 2018 midterms, but another story has some looking ahead to the 2020 presidential race already:

Tom Steyer headed to….Iowa. pic.twitter.com/2lFHQLCm0b — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) April 16, 2018

Tom Steyer, who's totally, definitely, not even a little bit running for president, is headed to Iowa May 8-10 for a series of impeachment-themed events… — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) April 16, 2018

Steyer’s been on an “impeach Trump” crusade for some time now during which time he’s no doubt built up an impressive mailing list through all the petitions he’s pushed.

Me: God, I am thankful for the 2016 political cycle. It was everything one could ever dream of. My fear is nothing will ever top it. God: Hold my beer, oh ye of little faith. https://t.co/3QTCJPp15J — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 16, 2018

Will Steyer actually enter the Democrat race?

oh god if you are a good and merciful god you will let tom steyer run for president amen https://t.co/Wus0ouzRqM — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) April 16, 2018

Dear @TomSteyer, Please please please run for president. The country needs you. I'm definitely not asking facetiously, this is my entirely serious voice can't you tell? https://t.co/50rhsu6W7V — Mike Morrison (@MikeKMorrison) April 16, 2018

This Democrat Primary is going to be LIT! — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 16, 2018

We’re counting on it!