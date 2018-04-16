Former FBI Director James Comey is making the media rounds, and started with an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that aired last night. But something still doesn’t quite add up, and Martha MacCallum has a terrific question:

Did Stephanopoulos ask Comey that question in his recent interview? Brit Hume seconds that inquiry:

It is, and it’s one that many interviewers might conveniently not ask Comey during his upcoming book tour.

