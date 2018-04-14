A former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman was among Democrats claiming the U.S., U.K. and French strikes on Syria that President Trump announced last night were intended to take media focus off of domestic issues:

(Trump Brain) "I gotta make cable news cover something else. And I can't fire Mueller yet, coverage would be bad. I know! I'll bomb someone. Bolton, come in here. Bring the mustache." — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) April 14, 2018

Ferguson followed up by tweeting about actress Susan Sarandon, who supported Jill Stein in 2016 and once said that Clinton would be “more dangerous” than Trump when it comes to national security:

I'd like to congratulate Susan Sarandon — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) April 14, 2018

Sarandon fired back by lobbing a heavy dose of self-awareness at Team Hillary:

Ouch!

But after being challenged by Glenn Greenwald, Ferguson wasn’t finished blaming Sarandon at least in part for Clinton’s 2016 loss to Donald Trump:

Aside from the warped mind that causes someone to attack Susan Sarandon as bombs fall on Syria (again), you may want to read this from the person you worked for: https://t.co/frIpNUM6m1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 14, 2018

Since we're writing each others "to read" list, you might want to add this one to yours. https://t.co/FoaVzekJwF — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) April 14, 2018

That you still blame Susan Sarandon for your own professional and personal failures – and those of your leader – is genuinely sad. That you're doing it tonight is mentally warped. And that you're pretending Clinton didn't fully advocate this bombing is deceitful. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 14, 2018

It's deceitful to not admit there is more than 1 reason why Trump become President – mistakes we made, Russians attacking our country, ppl who hate HRC & cared more about their brand than their country, etc. The list is long. Some have admitted it. I have. Others have not. — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) April 14, 2018

Has Hillary yet added “Susan Sarandon” to her long list of excuses for her election loss?

Yes, #SusanSarandon is wholly and solely responsible for Donald Trump being elected President of the United States. She cast 62,979,636 votes. It was her. 🙄🤷‍♀️🤦🤔 https://t.co/Kw4GknIyo4 — OfThePeople (@Of_the_People7) April 14, 2018

Perhaps Clinton can add that as a bonus chapter to the paperback edition of “What Happened.”