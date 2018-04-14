A former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman was among Democrats claiming the U.S., U.K. and French strikes on Syria that President Trump announced last night were intended to take media focus off of domestic issues:

Ferguson followed up by tweeting about actress Susan Sarandon, who supported Jill Stein in 2016 and once said that Clinton would be “more dangerous” than Trump when it comes to national security:

Trending

Sarandon fired back by lobbing a heavy dose of self-awareness at Team Hillary:

Ouch!

But after being challenged by Glenn Greenwald, Ferguson wasn’t finished blaming Sarandon at least in part for Clinton’s 2016 loss to Donald Trump:

Has Hillary yet added “Susan Sarandon” to her long list of excuses for her election loss?

Perhaps Clinton can add that as a bonus chapter to the paperback edition of “What Happened.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bashir al-AssadDonald TrumpGlenn GreenwaldHillary ClintonSusan SarandonSyria