News of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s retirement at the end of this term has CNBC journo John Harwood upping the odds that President Trump will be impeached in a big way:

after Ryan announcement, Cook Report's @redistrict puts chances for Dems recapturing House this fall at 75%. If that happens, chances of serious Trump impeachment attempt at least that high. https://t.co/SsAUm32RhA — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 11, 2018

Impeached on what charge? Meh, they’ll think of something.

John, for you to predict the President will likely be impeached in 2019 without citing any cause for impeachment is a smear. Shame on you John. — Folkert van karssen (@VanFolkert) April 11, 2018

Until a charge can be dug up, Frank Luntz had a reminder for any Democrat who might be getting a little too cocky about Dems taking control of Congress after the midterms (and initiating impeachment proceedings on charges to be named later):

Republicans keeping the House in 2018 would be as unexpected as… Donald Trump winning the White House in 2016. https://t.co/npNxFP186B — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 11, 2018

Democrats might not want to count those impeachment chickens just yet.