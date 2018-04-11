News of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s retirement at the end of this term has CNBC journo John Harwood upping the odds that President Trump will be impeached in a big way:

Impeached on what charge? Meh, they’ll think of something.

Until a charge can be dug up, Frank Luntz had a reminder for any Democrat who might be getting a little too cocky about Dems taking control of Congress after the midterms (and initiating impeachment proceedings on charges to be named later):

Democrats might not want to count those impeachment chickens just yet.

