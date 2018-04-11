Yesterday, President Trump sent these tweets after the FBI raided the office of his attorney, Michael Cohen:

The New York Times editorial board took this approach in an editorial slamming Trump:

That sounds like the kind of argument that would make liberals shudder if the subject in question were a Democrat:

Trending

Think it through, NYT!

The Times’ opinion on attorney-client privilege would probably change rather rapidly!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: attorney client privilegeDonald Trumpnew york times