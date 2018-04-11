Yesterday, President Trump sent these tweets after the FBI raided the office of his attorney, Michael Cohen:

Attorney–client privilege is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

The New York Times editorial board took this approach in an editorial slamming Trump:

If this is all just a big witch hunt, why does Trump care so much about preserving attorney-client privilege in the first place? https://t.co/elVOiv4XhF — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) April 10, 2018

That sounds like the kind of argument that would make liberals shudder if the subject in question were a Democrat:

What a dumb argument. It's like saying "If you have nothing to hide, why do you care about warrantless police searches?" https://t.co/uC1kr8mu5R — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 11, 2018

If you have nothing to hide, why do you care about stop and frisk?

If you've got nothing in your butt, why do you care about TSA cavity searches?

If you're not eating the cake, why do you care so much about all the cake being poisoned? This tweet should have been privileged. https://t.co/6MaJmVJ8jV — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 11, 2018

Think it through, NYT!

This specific sentence is an incredibly bad take and it's kind of hilarious they chose this as the pull quote from the editorial https://t.co/j5noHmWV6w — Everything I Hate is a Terrorist Organization (@notwokieleaks) April 11, 2018

Says the paper that uses ‘unnamed sources…’ https://t.co/QdMi63iaGA — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) April 11, 2018

Liberals don't care about the law. Especially when it comes to "getting" anyone who stands in the way of protecting our rights. This is where we're headed folks. https://t.co/JstuQSMDqw — BlueReaganite (@ThinBlueLR) April 11, 2018

The NYT just wiped its ass on attorney-client privilege. https://t.co/vqjce76pYP — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) April 11, 2018

So….DOJ has carte blanche to violate all attorney-client privilege of all their opponents…like, say…..Planned Parenthood? Ok. I'll take that deal. https://t.co/aIlx053TY5 — eternally dee (@ihate_everyone2) April 11, 2018

If it was all just a big witch hunt, then why did Bryan Pagliano, Paul Combetta, and Bill Thornton all assert their fifth amendment rights if there’s nothing to hide? This is a fun game. https://t.co/RTg2VhqcRv — Sen. John Blutarsky (@Mongotrucker) April 11, 2018

Liberals hate your rights. https://t.co/DfTnpTlXpT — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 11, 2018

Why does the NYT care about this? Perhaps we should abolish "presumed innocent" and start rooting around in the files of every lawyer who's ever worked for the NYT? https://t.co/cESQzhzYjM — Shoebox (@Shoeboxnre) April 11, 2018

The Times’ opinion on attorney-client privilege would probably change rather rapidly!