Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified yesterday before a Senate panel, and today it’s the House’s turn for questions. During questions, Zuckerberg told GOP Rep. Joe Barton of Texas that Facebook has made “enforcement errors” with blocking certain people, which has resulted in the company being accused of political bias. Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee brought that up as well in reminding Zuckerberg who aren’t national security threats:

Rep. Marsha Blackburn to Mark Zuckerberg: "Diamond and Silk is not terrorism." — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 11, 2018

Yes, that happened:

Rep. Blackburn: "Do you subjectively manipulate your algorithms to prioritize or censor speech?"#Zuckerberg: "There are types of content like terrorism that I think we all agree we don't want to have on our service." Blackburn: "Diamond and Silk is not terrorism." pic.twitter.com/2wRL3K3JHH — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 11, 2018

Mistakes were made, according to the Facebook CEO.

Rep. Blackburn is, I would say, the most hostile questioner of the day, which a bit refreshing. Re. the oft-repeated line about AI identifying and removing terrorist and other content … "Let me tell you something right now, Diamond and Silk are not terrorists." — Molly Wood (@mollywood) April 11, 2018

It's BS how #MarkZuckerberg is being allowed to run out the clock with these disingenuous '#Facebook is restricting terrorism!' denials. Everyone knows that's NOT what people are worried about.https://t.co/IhDI3A0pWS — PaulFrantizek (@FrantizekPaul) April 11, 2018

