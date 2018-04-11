Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified yesterday before a Senate panel, and today it’s the House’s turn for questions. During questions, Zuckerberg told GOP Rep. Joe Barton of Texas that Facebook has made “enforcement errors” with blocking certain people, which has resulted in the company being accused of political bias. Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee brought that up as well in reminding Zuckerberg who aren’t national security threats:

Yes, that happened:

Trending

Mistakes were made, according to the Facebook CEO.

***

Related:

Video game designer shreds Mark Zuckerberg’s idea of using AI to stop ‘hate speech’

‘Sit down, SHUT UP’! This is the LAST guy who should be trash-talking ‘criminal’ Mark Zuckerberg

‘BIG MISTAKE’! Did Mark Zuckerberg just sign Facebook’s death warrant?

MASTER CLASS: Ben Sasse EXPERTLY grills Mark Zuckerberg on ‘hate speech’

‘Brought the HAMMER’! WATCH: Ted Cruz confronts Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook’s ‘censorship’ of conservatives

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Diamond and SilkFacebookMark Zuckerbergmarsha blackburn