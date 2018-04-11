Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announcing his retirement from Congress at the end of this year was guaranteed to bring with it a whole bunch of hot takes and parting shots. Former Obama adviser Dan Pfieffer included himself in the mix with this:

Here's what you need to know about Paul Ryan. His main regret as he leaves Congress is that he failed to take health care away from more people. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 11, 2018

Really? Talk about a lack of self-awareness:

If anything, former Obama advisers are experts on losing health insurance https://t.co/qcfHxe1Odb pic.twitter.com/oAk1g6nip3 — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) April 11, 2018

No, Obama and you as one of his minions destroyed affordable healthcare in our country.. https://t.co/SIiFXw9RoI — Larry Schultz (@oldsteeler) April 11, 2018

Democrats who worked for the “if you like your plan you can keep it” president should really sit out any mockery about losing health insurance.

But at least the tone from the left remains consistent: