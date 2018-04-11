Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announcing his retirement from Congress at the end of this year was guaranteed to bring with it a whole bunch of hot takes and parting shots. Former Obama adviser Dan Pfieffer included himself in the mix with this:

Really? Talk about a lack of self-awareness:

Democrats who worked for the “if you like your plan you can keep it” president should really sit out any mockery about losing health insurance.

But at least the tone from the left remains consistent:

