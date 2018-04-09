With Syria in the news after a reported chemical weapons attack killed dozens of people, renewed scrutiny has been placed on the previous administration’s actions (or inactions) in that country. Former deputy national security adviser, Ben Rhodes, is today trying to shift the focus to another “threat” that progressives from the Obama admin will likely blame for what’s happened in Syria:

Though Pompeo would be the only Secretary of State to deny the reality of climate change, he's far from the only climate skeptic in Trump's cabinet. Climate change is a national security threat that demands global cooperation—our top diplomat should recognize that. #StopPompeo pic.twitter.com/yOgoLRAA7i — National Security Action (@natsecaction) April 9, 2018

Climate change is a fact and an environmental and national security crisis. It's a sign of how broken the Republican Party is under Trump that is viewed as some partisan issue that is up for debate. https://t.co/xhqRpqK6xt — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 9, 2018

Does that speak volumes, or what!?

"If you're consumed by the Middle East, you can't fix climate change" – Ben Rhodes, 2016. ^^In case anyone needed a reminder, in light of the last 48 hours, about how we got here. https://t.co/4fGmksht25 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 9, 2018

When in doubt, just keep blaming “climate change” for everything that went bad during your watch!

This is laugh out loud funny https://t.co/V5bfjPfhcq — Knowledge Society (@NYKnowledgeSoc) April 9, 2018

Members of the Obama administration considered “climate change” a leading threat to the nation and the world, and they obviously still do.

