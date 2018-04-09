With Syria in the news after a reported chemical weapons attack killed dozens of people, renewed scrutiny has been placed on the previous administration’s actions (or inactions) in that country. Former deputy national security adviser, Ben Rhodes, is today trying to shift the focus to another “threat” that progressives from the Obama admin will likely blame for what’s happened in Syria:

Does that speak volumes, or what!?

When in doubt, just keep blaming “climate change” for everything that went bad during your watch!

Members of the Obama administration considered “climate change” a leading threat to the nation and the world, and they obviously still do.

