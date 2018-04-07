A gif containing some pictures showing what the photographer said was a man being helped over a border fence into the U.S. is making the rounds:

#MEX A Mexican migrant is helped to hop the wall into Trump's US, in under 2 minutes @AFPphoto by @HerikaMartinez7 pic.twitter.com/5qXvf34NgU — AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) April 7, 2018

It’s also been selected as one of AFP’s “Pictures of the Week”:

Three short questions and one important observation about all this from Michelle Malkin:

1) How did photog know exactly where/when to be for this stunt?

2) What's "Trump's US?" Bias much?

3) Nobody hops fence the other way. https://t.co/EUos65L7yp — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) April 7, 2018

Yep, if photojournalists REALLY want a scoop they should snap a picture of somebody jumping from the U.S. into Mexico illegally. Also, if “Trump’s U.S.” is as bad as the Left says, why would there be anybody climbing a fence to get in?

So is the photo suggesting we need a higher wall or put wire spikes on top? — EJ (@EJNHTOWN) April 7, 2018

As staged as they come. — Angelo Grant (@ARoguishHam) April 7, 2018

The big beautiful just needs to be 10' higher then … jus sayin — Comey D. Clown (@IzzyMandlebaum) April 7, 2018

***

