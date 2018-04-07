A gif containing some pictures showing what the photographer said was a man being helped over a border fence into the U.S. is making the rounds:

It’s also been selected as one of AFP’s “Pictures of the Week”:

Three short questions and one important observation about all this from Michelle Malkin:

Yep, if photojournalists REALLY want a scoop they should snap a picture of somebody jumping from the U.S. into Mexico illegally. Also, if “Trump’s U.S.” is as bad as the Left says, why would there be anybody climbing a fence to get in?

***

