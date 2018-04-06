Democrats are pinning a lot of hopes, dreams and money on Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke’s attempt to unseat Ted Cruz. One Dem in particular sounds very optimistic:
Hope springs eternal!
love the comments under this… these are the same people who thought Wendy Davis was going to beat Greg Abbott… https://t.co/rt5t7HKI8m
— Brian Norwood (@NorwoodBrian) April 6, 2018
D’oh! Democrats would rather not talk about that.
"awestruck"
Do these people realize what a joke they are? https://t.co/HvQK8zLXhJ
— JWF (@JammieWF) April 6, 2018
That’s so sad.
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) April 6, 2018
Woo hoo! Beto O'Rourke / Wendy Davis 2036!!!
— Freeta Goodholm (@Ihate_Airplanes) April 6, 2018
LOL!
