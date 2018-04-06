Democrats are pinning a lot of hopes, dreams and money on Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke’s attempt to unseat Ted Cruz. One Dem in particular sounds very optimistic:

Hope springs eternal!

love the comments under this… these are the same people who thought Wendy Davis was going to beat Greg Abbott… https://t.co/rt5t7HKI8m — Brian Norwood (@NorwoodBrian) April 6, 2018

D’oh! Democrats would rather not talk about that.

"awestruck" Do these people realize what a joke they are? https://t.co/HvQK8zLXhJ — JWF (@JammieWF) April 6, 2018

That’s so sad. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) April 6, 2018

Woo hoo! Beto O'Rourke / Wendy Davis 2036!!! — Freeta Goodholm (@Ihate_Airplanes) April 6, 2018

LOL!

***

Related:

‘Good luck with THAT’! Texas Dem Beto O’Rourke just handed Ted Cruz a LANDSLIDE election win