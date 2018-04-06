Yesterday we highlighted an awesome video featuring a North Carolina man named Mark Robinson schooling the Greensboro City Council about gun control and the Second Amendment. Here it is in case you missed it:

This is a powerful speech by Mark Robinson, a citizen of Greensboro responding to the City Council on their proposed gun show ban. Mark is a patriot. https://t.co/PTLCKglFSC pic.twitter.com/BxeBlbXfmD — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 5, 2018

The video was such a viral hit that Robinson was interviewed on Fox News this morning and brought another truckload of truth with him:

Mark Robinson on @foxandfriends: "The response to this has been so overwhelming…I thank God that it touched so many people and I really thank people for the positive response." pic.twitter.com/YfqGcjf2jG — Ainsley Earhardt (@ainsleyearhardt) April 6, 2018

Mark Robinson: "I do not intend to sit idly by while politicians make rules that take away my rights as a law-abiding citizen. If I commit a crime, I expect my rights to be withheld. But until that time, I expect to have all the rights that are due to me under the Constitution." pic.twitter.com/vFDk4M3PJT — Ainsley Earhardt (@ainsleyearhardt) April 6, 2018

Mark Robinson: "You have fringes on both sides that are screaming, and the solid middle is just being overlooked. We're overtaxed, we're underrepresented, we're disregarded. Often times our words are ignored and that needs to cease." @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/gWwoHDDjvZ — Ainsley Earhardt (@ainsleyearhardt) April 6, 2018

Mark Robinson: "The law-abiding citizens of this country, in the states of this country and the cities, we're the ones who make the wheels turn – and we need to have our voices heard." https://t.co/AzVc11G6Qz pic.twitter.com/oehKBUnshy — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2018

Mark Robinson: "I'm not going to write my Congressman. I'm going to find my Congressman and I'm going to confront him face to face, and I'm going to tell him: 'You're not going to run over me anymore. You're not going to put me last. You're going to put me first.'" pic.twitter.com/R4EcdK1Mph — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2018

Mark Robinson: "If they can get rid of the Second Amendment, the First Amendment is obviously right behind it." https://t.co/AzVc11G6Qz pic.twitter.com/Au4AUp83iP — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2018

Here’s the full interview:

Bravo!

Go Mark! Excellent job speaking on behalf of many https://t.co/dGcKumpQ0T — Lynn A Sinatra (@scfoxfan) April 6, 2018