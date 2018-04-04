In recent tweets, President Trump has been highly critical of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Preet Bharara, a former U.S. Attorney who was fired by the Trump administration who has since become a favorite of the anti-Trump Resistance, responded to the president’s criticism this way:
What if Jeff Bezos bought Twitter with the change in his pocket and shut Trump's account?
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) April 3, 2018
The blue check Resistance loved the idea:
Alexa buy Twitter https://t.co/rwIhtpGz62
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 3, 2018
This… 👇👇👇 https://t.co/Ix93Y7GglR
— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) April 3, 2018
You should win a MacArthur grant for this brilliant, brilliant idea. https://t.co/CSYMFflNFP
— Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) April 4, 2018
Confirmed: The super-rich are back in fashion, provided they use that wealth for an approved purpose:
Behind every liberal is a fascist dying to oppress you. https://t.co/INJSpWvFmY
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 3, 2018
This dude used to be in charge of prosecuting people. ::chilling:: https://t.co/lNd36QJX2f
— Ali Alexander 👑 (@ali) April 3, 2018
I too dream of a world where insane billionaires can censor anyone and everyone who they disagree with https://t.co/VGadSd90F6
— Trill Bro Dude (@Trilladelphian) April 3, 2018
Progressive Muckrakers at turn of last century: trust-bust and expose the monopolies! Progressives now: expand the power of the trusts so they silence dissidents! https://t.co/hdGSselsyM
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 3, 2018
Bharara’s game could backfire, however:
Not a new idea. Also, it's just as easy to imagine the Koch Brothers buying Twitter and shutting down your account. This is a weakness that we all have with Twitter being so vulnerable yet so indispensable.
— scripting.com (@davewiner) April 3, 2018
What if Trump's org did the exact same thing?
— Sean O (@Sean_O_914) April 3, 2018
Just imagine the Left’s reaction!
