Former Secretary of State during the Bill Clinton administration, Madeleine Albright, has been a vocal opponent of Donald Trump and has gone as far as to say this about the president:

Albright made the comments to NPR on Monday, The Hill reported. Trump’s made a lot of people lose all sense of historical perspective, and Buck Sexton and Jonah Goldberg tried to help jog Albright’s memory a bit:

Trending

But Albright probably won’t let those inconvenient facts ruin her Trump narrative.

And there’s that.

***

Related:

D’OH! Madeleine Albright’s jab at Trump over Russia accidentally KO’s Obama

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Buck SextonDonald TrumpJonah GoldbergMadeleine Albright