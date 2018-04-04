Former Secretary of State during the Bill Clinton administration, Madeleine Albright, has been a vocal opponent of Donald Trump and has gone as far as to say this about the president:

Madeleine Albright: Trump is the most anti-democratic president in American history https://t.co/j3vw1kRxRM pic.twitter.com/9lKq6lAZV4 — The Hill (@thehill) April 4, 2018

Albright made the comments to NPR on Monday, The Hill reported. Trump’s made a lot of people lose all sense of historical perspective, and Buck Sexton and Jonah Goldberg tried to help jog Albright’s memory a bit:

FDR put Americans in internment camps, Woodrow Wilson re-segregated the federal government and was a Klan apologist But sure, Madeleine, good talk https://t.co/dTteTVQGN5 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 4, 2018

Wilson also thought the Constitution, including Bill of Rights, was outdated. He lamented that the South lost the Civil War, imposed massive censorship and put people in jail for thought-crimes. https://t.co/qqSuqKfBMX — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) April 4, 2018

But Albright probably won’t let those inconvenient facts ruin her Trump narrative.

It doesn't count if you're a Democrat https://t.co/qUofEiHX8V — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 4, 2018

And there’s that.

***

Related:

D’OH! Madeleine Albright’s jab at Trump over Russia accidentally KO’s Obama