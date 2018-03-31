In Georgia, one sixth grade teacher was caught on tape making her disdain for President Trump well known to her students:

'America's Never Been Great': Student Records Teacher Saying @realDonaldTrump 'MAGA' Slogan Trying to Bring Back Segregation https://t.co/44cGC4OP60 pic.twitter.com/hL4P3IgYjV — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 31, 2018

The student explained why she made the recording:

“It just kept getting worse and worse.” -Sixth-grade student recounts what motivated her to record her teacher’s 15-minute anti-Trump rant pic.twitter.com/ilYfCZ3Xsy — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 31, 2018

Would a teacher in the same district have been disciplined for such a rant against Obama?

These liberal teachers are indoctrinating your children. It must stop. https://t.co/7aIyGhE7aE — Robert McGowen (@RobertMcGowen17) March 31, 2018

That teacher needs to go. — shelley miller (@shelley74838832) March 31, 2018

33 years of teaching. I suffered through the Clintons and the Obamas. I never shared my political views with my students not even when they asked. To all teachers, the kids are not yours to indoctrinate teach your subject or GET OUT!!!!! — Rick Hutchison (@Hutchison2Rick) March 31, 2018

Unfortunately some seem to think it’s their job to indoctrinate rather than teach.