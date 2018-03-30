The Commerce Department’s announcement that the Trump administration will reinstate a question about citizenship to the 2020 Census has caused some full-blown panic on the Democrat side of the aisle. Here are a few examples that make it clear the “Constitution” talking points were successfully mailed out:

The Trump administration needs a refresher on the U.S. Constitution. The census is constitutionally-mandated to count everyone. https://t.co/coJxJsB8o0 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 30, 2018

The Trump Administration’s announcement of a new citizenship question violates the clear constitutional mandate to provide an accurate count of all people living in the United States, all for political purposes. #2020Census pic.twitter.com/xYJ3h9xDly — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 29, 2018

By adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, this Administration is violating the idea that everyone should be counted in America. It is a grave threat to the accuracy of the survey, which will have a harmful impact for communities across our country. Learn more here: pic.twitter.com/h6RSiOui30 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 28, 2018

The census must count every person. Our Constitution demands it. Our democracy requires it. @realDonaldTrump is jeopardizing its accuracy by adding an unnecessary citizenship question. I stand with former Census directors from both parties in opposing this terrible decision. https://t.co/UEutSiYsdK — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 27, 2018

This is the equivalent of Trump & the GOP putting their fingers in their ears and shouting. The 2020 Census, which the Constitution says must count every single person in America (not just citizens), will be less accurate thanks to this baseless & political intimidation tactic https://t.co/7mAZ5pgnGw — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 27, 2018

I told @SecretaryRoss last week, “that this is about accuracy; this is mandated by the Constitution to count every living person.” I am deeply disappointed with him and the short-sided and irresponsible decision he has made. https://t.co/cCSjzbaKh4 (2/2) — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) March 29, 2018

Asking about immigration status is a transparent attempt to discourage immigrants from responding, and reduce representation in states with large immigrant populations. This violates the Constitution and the government’s responsibility to conduct an accurate census. https://t.co/CoTVlXwhk8 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 28, 2018

Let’s call this like it is: the census, written about and hallowed in the Constitution, is being distorted by this administration for political purposes. President Trump and Secretary Ross should be ashamed of themselves. Hopefully the courts will correct this glaring abuse. https://t.co/coht0WR22A — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 27, 2018

The Democrats are even calling for hearings in an attempt to prevent a citizenship question from being reinstated to the Census:

Democrats Call For Senate Hearing Over 2020 Census And Citizenship Question https://t.co/AQX9EmL6tu — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) March 30, 2018

At least they’re focused on the Constitution:

So now you want to uphold the same Constitution that contains the 2nd Amendment??? — Texas Mike (@TexasMike52) March 30, 2018

Hey, let’s not get hasty!

Yes and everyone need to answer all the questions including if they are citizens. Need an accurate count for many reasons. The founding fathers were wise to include this requirement. So why are democrats so opposed to asking if you are a citizen?🇱🇷 — Harold M (@harold4vicki) March 30, 2018