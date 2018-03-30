On Thursday, Hillary Clinton spoke at Rutgers, still wearing evidence of a fall she took in India:

Hillary arrives at Rutgers with a cast on her arm – after breaking her arm on her trip to India pic.twitter.com/e0C9uYil5F — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 29, 2018

Hillary Clinton speaks on American democracy at Rutgers University in New Jersey https://t.co/UrY4fdaQ0J — Circa (@Circa) March 29, 2018

During her appearance, Clinton had a message for anybody who has pointed out that her election loss excuses and complaints delivered both at home and abroad have worn thin. And with that, Hillary’s tattered “sexism” card was played yet again:

Hillary asked why she won't "get off stage and shut up" after election loss? Clinton: "They never said that to any man who was not elected." — Matt Arco (@MatthewArco) March 29, 2018

Hillary Clinton fires back at critics who tell her to "shut up" after election loss: They never said that to a man https://t.co/YQ2ooEBtfY pic.twitter.com/RVeVGIktRV — The Hill (@thehill) March 29, 2018

Hillary Clinton on people telling her to ‘go away’ after the election: “They never said that to any man who was not elected. I’m really glad Al Gore didn’t stop talking about climate change… I’m glad John McCain kept speaking up and speaking out.” pic.twitter.com/7z27PZ8RJP — Katie Kyros (@KatieKyros) March 29, 2018

Others who have lost elections continued to speak, just not necessarily continuing to obsess over the election results almost a year-and-a-half later.

How many of those men went on a never ending tour blaming everyone and everything, but him, for his election loss? Can't think of one in my lifetime. https://t.co/E67lcQCg80 — Meri Gupko (@MGupko) March 29, 2018

Even Al Gore gave it a rest after the first year or so. https://t.co/y5HAPHV0Xu — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 30, 2018

Because she’s the first candidate to bitch and moan about a loss for nearly two damn years. This woman. 🙄 https://t.co/DhZwbaisf1 — Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) March 30, 2018

As long as I'm offering up super helpful suggestions DNC, it kinda looks bad for you not to involve Hillary more in the mid-terms Don't silence her. Bring her into the fight https://t.co/DYQ1mweBpf — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) March 30, 2018

By all means, Hillary, keep talking!