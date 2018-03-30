On Thursday, Hillary Clinton spoke at Rutgers, still wearing evidence of a fall she took in India:

During her appearance, Clinton had a message for anybody who has pointed out that her election loss excuses and complaints delivered both at home and abroad have worn thin. And with that, Hillary’s tattered “sexism” card was played yet again:

Others who have lost elections continued to speak, just not necessarily continuing to obsess over the election results almost a year-and-a-half later.

By all means, Hillary, keep talking!

