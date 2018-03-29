The debate over whether to allow teachers and/or certain school staff to carry guns has moved beyond the hypothetical for one school district in Arizona:

#NEW: Tombstone Unified School District posts warning signs at schools that staff may be armed. https://t.co/hDj2ANeUeo pic.twitter.com/6anyIhAFty — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) March 29, 2018

Some see those signs as a positive step for school security:

Finally, some sense. — Stephanie Weyermiller (@sWhutermellon) March 29, 2018

That would be a smart sign to post, even if it were untrue. If a potential shooter saw that sign, he’d be less likely to enter that one than one with a gun-free zone sign. https://t.co/lRgqQOnmBJ — Ryan Glab (@ryanglab) March 29, 2018

While #GunFreeZone signs only serve to inform criminals their carnage will go unchecked, THESE signs will actually deter potential shooters!!

WELL DONE, TOMBSTONE!! https://t.co/rRzG6NEuJK — Just Jenn (@JennJacques) March 29, 2018

On the other end of the spectrum, Cameron Kasky and others are not giving the signs positive reviews:

That sounds like more of a warning for the students walking in — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 29, 2018

Not ok. Can anyone say “Home school”? Nice way to help Betsy Devos and NRA break down the trust and sanctity of the public school system, Tombstone. You’ll remain a tourist destination bc this isn’t inviting to new families relocating or businesses. — Mary James (@maryjames_13) March 29, 2018

This is completely and utterly unacceptable in every way possible. This is asking for another tragedy and life to be taken unfairly but we won't stop trying to stop u. #EnoughIsEnough #NeverAgain #MarchForOurLives https://t.co/PcHDvCRTUL — toyalawton (@awsomness01) March 29, 2018

Many people obviously believe “gun free zone” signs are a greater deterrent.