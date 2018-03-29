Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is now notorious for trying to blame the NRA for the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in spite of his own department’s well-known failings on that day (in addition to missing or ignoring numerous red flags about Nikolas Cruz).

A WPLG reporter caught up with Sheriff Israel and he couldn’t possibly have come across any worse if he tried, and for multiple reasons. Watch for yourself:

Just when you thought Israel couldn’t look any worse, he outdoes himself.

Israel does seem to have his priorities, even though many wonder how he still has his job:

Israel might wish he could return to the day he was allowed an entire town hall during which he could blame everybody but himself for what happened that day.

