Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is now notorious for trying to blame the NRA for the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in spite of his own department’s well-known failings on that day (in addition to missing or ignoring numerous red flags about Nikolas Cruz).

A WPLG reporter caught up with Sheriff Israel and he couldn’t possibly have come across any worse if he tried, and for multiple reasons. Watch for yourself:

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel taunts Local 10 News reporter Bob Norman for continuing to ask questions about the Parkland shooting, tells him: "It looks like you're getting angry." Norman caught Israel politicking at the Weston Democratic Club. pic.twitter.com/N5uMlBiIg6 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 29, 2018

Just when you thought Israel couldn’t look any worse, he outdoes himself.

While dodging questions about school shooting, Sheriff Scott Israel visits political group https://t.co/ey0ICHJU0y pic.twitter.com/oqXsC1szvg — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) March 27, 2018

Israel does seem to have his priorities, even though many wonder how he still has his job:

Why is he still even in a Job? https://t.co/6ntEN967X2 — Mark George Brown (@MBR196353) March 30, 2018

What dirt does Sheriff Scott Israel have on somebody that he has not been fired? https://t.co/jOAFb3Fqkd — AM (@LovesBulldawgs) March 30, 2018

Taunting over dead kids is about what I'd expect from this POS. Why is he still in office? https://t.co/xrIiW70Kbv — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) March 30, 2018

"U mad," said the sheriff to the reporter asking why deputies waited outside while children were being murdered. I blame Dana Loesch. I blame Marco Rubio. They did this. https://t.co/yblqylA9aL — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 29, 2018

Israel might wish he could return to the day he was allowed an entire town hall during which he could blame everybody but himself for what happened that day.