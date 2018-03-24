As you know, yesterday President Trump signed the $1.3 trillion ombibus spending bill that will fund the government until September. The spending bill includes something that isn’t making conservatives happy, considering the Republicans control all branches of government and many of them have promised to defund Planned Parenthood.

The Babylon Bee is a satire site, but sometimes satire and reality are indistinguishable:

Republicans Clarify That By ‘Defund Planned Parenthood’ They Meant ‘Give Them $500 Million Every Year’ https://t.co/Si6bSwcQN8 pic.twitter.com/uwvJWlLCx8 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 23, 2018

For the second time in a couple of months, the Bee has skipped the satire and gone straight to reporting the news. #endabortionnow #spendingbill https://t.co/M9xbK0xhwK — Ryan Gill (@ryankgill) March 24, 2018

Am I laughing, am I crying, or have I just given up? I really can't tell. #sigh https://t.co/9dsIOuNjKU — Ken Fairbrother (@KenFairbrother) March 24, 2018

