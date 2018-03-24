As you know, yesterday President Trump signed the $1.3 trillion ombibus spending bill that will fund the government until September. The spending bill includes something that isn’t making conservatives happy, considering the Republicans control all branches of government and many of them have promised to defund Planned Parenthood.

The Babylon Bee is a satire site, but sometimes satire and reality are indistinguishable:

Ouch!

***

