It all started with Sen. Tammy Duckworth sounding the alarm about the looming deportation of a U.S. Army veteran:

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau is highly troubled by that story:

Too bad Obama flacks weren’t as vocal about this when the deportation was ordered:

Fact check: TRUE. Alex Griswold at the Washington Free Beacon reports:

But the decision to deport Perez, 39, was made two years ago, when Obama was still president.

Perez was discharged from the military in 2004 after failing a drug test. In 2008, Perez was caught by an undercover police officer with a laptop case full of cocaine and ended up being sentenced to 15 years in prison.

After being selected for early release in September 2016, Perez was summoned to an immigration court and was instead transferred to an ICE facility in Wisconsin to await deportation.

There were many other attempts to resuscitate Favreau’s self-awareness:

It’s possible they DO know the specifics and choose not to mention them because the Dems have a Trump narrative to keep pushing.

