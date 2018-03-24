It all started with Sen. Tammy Duckworth sounding the alarm about the looming deportation of a U.S. Army veteran:

.@DHSgov @SecNielsen: you have the power to prevent @USArmy Veteran Miguel Perez from being deported TODAY. I urge you to personally review his case before forcing his deportation through without giving him time to even say goodbye to his loved ones pic.twitter.com/4yngubPCK2 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 23, 2018

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau is highly troubled by that story:

This is awful. ICE is trying to deport an Army Veteran today. @SecNielsen can stop this if she wants. https://t.co/8vTP5Yk0Ek — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 23, 2018

Too bad Obama flacks weren’t as vocal about this when the deportation was ordered:

Hey Jon, your administration ordered his deportation. https://t.co/yspbTsigeD — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 23, 2018

(The deportation order was issued under President Obama) (also, he was caught dealing a laptop bag full of coke) https://t.co/NTmE1NYBj3 — Secret Agent Matt Boyle (@HashtagGriswold) March 23, 2018

Fact check: TRUE. Alex Griswold at the Washington Free Beacon reports:

But the decision to deport Perez, 39, was made two years ago, when Obama was still president. Perez was discharged from the military in 2004 after failing a drug test. In 2008, Perez was caught by an undercover police officer with a laptop case full of cocaine and ended up being sentenced to 15 years in prison. After being selected for early release in September 2016, Perez was summoned to an immigration court and was instead transferred to an ICE facility in Wisconsin to await deportation.

There were many other attempts to resuscitate Favreau’s self-awareness:

You seem to have enough to in the tweet to mention the whole Cocaine thing, and not just a tiny amount either. Why the dishonesty. P.S. The deportation was ordered under Obama. https://t.co/aTV9s7UdjJ — Kes Loves Cannons (@KesaraRiku) March 24, 2018

Except it was the previous admin *hint the one you worked for* that issued the deport order

Maybe Facebook is the place for you, people on twitter actually google and check shit https://t.co/Axbf3dfhOs — PuckLuckBitch (@puckluckbitch) March 24, 2018

Dems… talking about people being deported when it initially took place during Obama’s admin. Politics is a JOKE https://t.co/l1CbLqGOYT — Machiavelli (@arthurC34) March 24, 2018

Lot of folks making fools of themselves by not knowing the specifics of this case, including @jonfavs https://t.co/TmSpLcvFRZ — Frank Newton (@Fanew3) March 24, 2018

It’s possible they DO know the specifics and choose not to mention them because the Dems have a Trump narrative to keep pushing.