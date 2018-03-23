As we told you earlier this afternoon, President Trump slammed the $1.3 trillion spending bill that was brought to his desk, but said he was signing it anyway for national security purposes.

On the Democrat side of the aisle, you could almost hear the champagne corks popping, starting with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi:

The communications director for Sen. Chuck Schumer had this to say:

Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine will also no doubt be happy Trump didn’t follow through with his veto threat.

That appears to be the case.

