As we told you earlier this afternoon, President Trump slammed the $1.3 trillion spending bill that was brought to his desk, but said he was signing it anyway for national security purposes.

Trump announces decision on 'ridiculous situation' of $1.3 trillion spending bill https://t.co/lKG2maEWG0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 23, 2018

On the Democrat side of the aisle, you could almost hear the champagne corks popping, starting with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi:

Anyone taking a serious look at the funding agreement will see that Democrats secured concrete progress that will create jobs, improve health & advance economic security across America. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 23, 2018

The communications director for Sen. Chuck Schumer had this to say:

I, for one, am tired of all the winning. — Matt House (@mattwhouse) March 23, 2018

Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine will also no doubt be happy Trump didn’t follow through with his veto threat.

That appears to be the case.

***

Related:

HOT GARBAGE: Rand Paul reveals INFURIATING details in ‘terrible, no good, rotten deficit spending bill’

‘A monstrosity’! Ted Cruz SHREDS $1.3 trillion spending bill ‘drafted by the Swamp in the dark of night’