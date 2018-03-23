As we told you earlier this afternoon, President Trump slammed the $1.3 trillion spending bill that was brought to his desk, but said he was signing it anyway for national security purposes.
Trump announces decision on 'ridiculous situation' of $1.3 trillion spending bill https://t.co/lKG2maEWG0
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 23, 2018
On the Democrat side of the aisle, you could almost hear the champagne corks popping, starting with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi:
Anyone taking a serious look at the funding agreement will see that Democrats secured concrete progress that will create jobs, improve health & advance economic security across America.
— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 23, 2018
The communications director for Sen. Chuck Schumer had this to say:
I, for one, am tired of all the winning.
— Matt House (@mattwhouse) March 23, 2018
Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine will also no doubt be happy Trump didn’t follow through with his veto threat.
the swamp gloating https://t.co/QfLvDBPhQl
— Venu N. (@venunarla) March 23, 2018
That appears to be the case.
@POTUS @SpeakerRyan @SenateMajLdr Scumer and staff gloating. How's it feel? Didn't even get a dinner. https://t.co/KGjsoW7xZb
— zenmistress (@Jeanette630) March 23, 2018
***
