According to the organizers of the “March for Our Lives” which will take place in Washington, DC and other cities across America tomorrow, the event is intended to be nonpartisan:

The event is not a political one, organizers claim. “School safety is not a political issue,” a mission statement on the organization’s website reads. “There cannot be two sides to doing everything in our power to ensure the lives and futures of children who are at risk of dying when they should be learning, playing, and growing.”

It’s going to be so “nonpartisan” that the DNC will be there recruiting current and future voters:

Although it's now been deleted from the website, the @DNC and @TomPerez are planning to recruit voters at Saturday's #MarchForOurLives. "…we'll gather commit to vote cards from folks attending the March!"https://t.co/iHli7UAIv9 pic.twitter.com/5zqmdx7ifd — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 23, 2018

What a shocker!

What sort of security will they have in place for this event? pic.twitter.com/iBFE4MmvhD — Leslie D (@cactuspatchhill) March 23, 2018

There are sure to be plenty of “good guys with guns” around DC tomorrow, that’s for sure.