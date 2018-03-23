President Trump spoke this afternoon to inform America about his decision on the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill with a shutdown deadline looming at midnight tonight:

TRUMP begins by talking about the tough words – clearly his priority right now – describes bill as “ridiculous situation” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 23, 2018

"Tell me who can read that quickly," says Pres, pointing to 2,200-page Omnibus Spending Bill., pic.twitter.com/XJoVyag4Ko — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 23, 2018

While being critical of the bill (having previously threatened a veto), Trump signed it for what he said were national security reasons:

Pres says he has signed spending bill, "as a matter of national security," to provide the increase in funding for the military. But says he'll never sign an Omnibus bill like this again. pic.twitter.com/fvH7sZvhop — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 23, 2018

DefSec Mattis says spending bill provides the "largest military budget in history" and reverses "many years of decline." Says it will make the US military stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/Ho3EUPUmwc — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 23, 2018

“There's a lot of things I'm unhappy about,” Trump says in Diplomatic Room.

“We were forced'' to sign omnibus to provide military money, he says. https://t.co/4gyIfnXE5L — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 23, 2018

Trump: "So while we're very disappointed in the $1.3 trillion, nobody more disappointed than me because the number is so large … we had no choice but to fund our military." — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) March 23, 2018

At least Democrats like Tim Kaine can stand down for the time being.