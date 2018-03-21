President Trump’s phone call to Vladimir Putin congratulating him on his election victory had former Obama staffers like David Axelrod putting their self-awareness on the back burner in order to criticize the gesture. And speaking of short memories:

One guy wasn’t scared of Putin pic.twitter.com/QEa6go608S — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 20, 2018

Who wants to tell him?

This is one Hell of a take on a guy who laughed at Romney warning about Russia https://t.co/ir6jIyUxN5 — Luis A. Mendez (@AuthorLMendez) March 21, 2018

Some Obama fans sure do have short memories:

He'll be more flexible after the election https://t.co/sPuV6F3kaW — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 21, 2018

"After my election I have more flexibility" https://t.co/xJROd8qY8j — Bullets Fan Pablo G (@SkinsFanPG) March 21, 2018

In 2012, it was more like Obama stood up to those who stood up to Russia:

Yes, his name was Mitt Romney https://t.co/vFXkOCvwmF — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 21, 2018

Fact check: TRUE:

Transmit that information to Vladimir!