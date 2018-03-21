President Trump’s phone call to Vladimir Putin congratulating him on his election victory had former Obama staffers like David Axelrod putting their self-awareness on the back burner in order to criticize the gesture. And speaking of short memories:

Who wants to tell him?

Some Obama fans sure do have short memories:

In 2012, it was more like Obama stood up to those who stood up to Russia:

Fact check: TRUE:

Transmit that information to Vladimir!

