President Trump’s phone call to Vladimir Putin congratulating him on his election victory had former Obama staffers like David Axelrod putting their self-awareness on the back burner in order to criticize the gesture. And speaking of short memories:
One guy wasn’t scared of Putin pic.twitter.com/QEa6go608S
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 20, 2018
Who wants to tell him?
This is one Hell of a take on a guy who laughed at Romney warning about Russia https://t.co/ir6jIyUxN5
— Luis A. Mendez (@AuthorLMendez) March 21, 2018
Some Obama fans sure do have short memories:
The eighties called. https://t.co/kmCdX9XNfL
— BT (@back_ttys) March 21, 2018
He'll be more flexible after the election https://t.co/sPuV6F3kaW
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 21, 2018
LOL remember 'flexible?'
I remember. https://t.co/mEH5JIxeyB
— Farbrook (@dutchindian) March 21, 2018
"After my election I have more flexibility" https://t.co/xJROd8qY8j
— Bullets Fan Pablo G (@SkinsFanPG) March 21, 2018
In 2012, it was more like Obama stood up to those who stood up to Russia:
Yes, his name was Mitt Romney https://t.co/vFXkOCvwmF
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 21, 2018
Fact check: TRUE:
Transmit that information to Vladimir!