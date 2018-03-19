Earlier this month Kroger announced today that it would be joining Walmart and DICK’s Sporting Goods and no longer sell guns or ammunition at any of the company’s Fred Meyer stores to anyone under 21 (which translates to 43 Fred Meyer locations). Kroger now taking things a step further with this latest announcement:

Will a national grocery chain’s decision to stop selling print magazines featuring pictures of certain kinds of guns help curb shooting rampages? Kroger won some applause from many while others rolled their eyes:

No word yet from USA Today if Kroger will also refuse to sell magazines featuring the dreaded “chainsaw bayonet.”

