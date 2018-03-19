Earlier this month Kroger announced today that it would be joining Walmart and DICK’s Sporting Goods and no longer sell guns or ammunition at any of the company’s Fred Meyer stores to anyone under 21 (which translates to 43 Fred Meyer locations). Kroger now taking things a step further with this latest announcement:

JUST IN: Kroger to stop selling magazines featuring assault rifles https://t.co/Dt0XFIAEJm pic.twitter.com/vTqT7Ti715 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2018

Will a national grocery chain’s decision to stop selling print magazines featuring pictures of certain kinds of guns help curb shooting rampages? Kroger won some applause from many while others rolled their eyes:

I really thought that Apple banning the gun emoji would have been enough to stop shootings. I guess let's try scary magazines now…… 🤔 😂 https://t.co/8WLP2XHlZ6 — Alexi Kudej (@AKudej25) March 19, 2018

BAHAHAHA oh no what will we do?! https://t.co/Kf3vBOoXPx — Storm Paglia (@storm_paglia) March 19, 2018

LOL.. I'll take "Hollow gestures for $500 Alex!" SMH — Martin Gaffey (@loudtrio) March 19, 2018

That’ll help. We should just make shooting people illegal — B-Locke (@BrandonLockeNC) March 19, 2018

No word yet from USA Today if Kroger will also refuse to sell magazines featuring the dreaded “chainsaw bayonet.”