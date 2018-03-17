Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell and former CIA Director James Brennan are among those who are highly troubled at the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Next up is former Attorney General Eric Holder

Analyze McCabe firing on two levels: the substance and the timing. We don’t know enough about the substance yet. The timing appears cruel and a cave that compromised DOJ independence to please an increasingly erratic President who should’ve played no role here. This is dangerous — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 17, 2018

If anybody should sit out the integrity and independence lectures about the DOJ, it’s Eric Holder.

The FBI recommended he be fired https://t.co/eroQ655YhM — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 17, 2018

Analyze your eight years in D.C.

It wasn’t good. https://t.co/0n1fnaAI5G — KRenner (@KRenner2) March 17, 2018

@EricHolder we don’t need to analyze anything. @FBI – OPR made the recommendation. We are draining the deep state coup swamp that burgeoned under you and obama! https://t.co/xDoIGjpXXR — Cynthia (@Cynthiastruth) March 17, 2018

Well, it certainly is great to have the opinion of the upstanding, unbiased & honorable @EricHolder ! https://t.co/kQBwsgmzXI — Doc Thompson (@DocThompsonShow) March 17, 2018

He’s so helpful!

***

