Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell and former CIA Director James Brennan are among those who are highly troubled at the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Next up is former Attorney General Eric Holder

If anybody should sit out the integrity and independence lectures about the DOJ, it’s Eric Holder.

Trending

He’s so helpful!

***

Related:

AWKWARD! Eric Holder’s smug swipe at Trump lands HARD on Obama DOJ

‘You’d know!’ Katie Pavlich LEVELS a holier-than-thou Eric Holder pointing fingers at House Intel Committee

OFFS: Eric Holder has a NEW conspiracy theory about the GOP’s Russia probe … and it’s IRONIC

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew McCabeDoJDonald Trumperic holderJeff SessionsJustice Department