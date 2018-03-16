Another week, another Democrat politician trying to blame the NRA for mass shootings. Cue New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Columbine

Virginia Tech

Newtown

Orlando

Las Vegas

Parkland Your track record speaks for itself, @NRA. We’ll take it from here. https://t.co/jo4yTeX2IV — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 15, 2018

Maybe the governor could issue a follow-up tweet listing a different kind of track record:

Please tell us which if those atrocities was completed by an NRA member. We'll wait. https://t.co/B4edszMKKL — PhD in Botology (@AlwaysAskRod) March 16, 2018

Care to answer, governor?

I didn't realise the @NRA had anything to do with any of those shootings. Might as well blame @UAW is a for all the drunk drivers then… — ©nyphonejacks (@nyphonejacks) March 16, 2018

And how about law enforcement dropping the ball on multiple levels in regards to the Parkland, Florida killer? But for obvious reasons Cuomo prefers to blame people who had nothing to do with any of that.

