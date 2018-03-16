Another week, another Democrat politician trying to blame the NRA for mass shootings. Cue New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Maybe the governor could issue a follow-up tweet listing a different kind of track record:

Care to answer, governor?

And how about law enforcement dropping the ball on multiple levels in regards to the Parkland, Florida killer? But for obvious reasons Cuomo prefers to blame people who had nothing to do with any of that.

