The Democrat gun control narrative about violence in Chicago often includes some form of this argument:

Is that so? In that case, Ben Shapiro served up a useful homework assignment for those on the pro-gun control side who agreed with that tweet:

Ouch! @AG_Conservative added this:

Trending

Also, criminals don’t obey laws which is why they’re criminals.

Kasky replied this way:

Didn’t this entire conversation start with Chicago and not the entire state of Illinois compared to an entire state and it’s “embarrassing gun laws”?

Reality doesn’t seem to be a barrier to the activists who hand out the gun control talking points.

Update:

Submitted without comment

