The Democrat gun control narrative about violence in Chicago often includes some form of this argument:

Chicago has a lot of gun violence despite having strict gun laws because it’s a short drive from a state with embarrassing gun laws.#NeverAgain #MarchForOurLives — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 16, 2018

Is that so? In that case, Ben Shapiro served up a useful homework assignment for those on the pro-gun control side who agreed with that tweet:

You're going to have to explain why Chicago has a higher homicide rate than that embarrassing state, then. https://t.co/cK4JVAW5oV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 16, 2018

Ouch! @AG_Conservative added this:

Weird how the places with these "embarrassing gun laws" don't have nearly the same level of gun violence. Glad all the criminals just agreed to wait until they get to Chicago until they shoot someone. https://t.co/w7ryhH9vQz — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 16, 2018

Seriously, this kid just repeats every embarrassing and clearly deceptive Everytown talking point as if it's some genius new thought. Ex: He got this # by taking a way inflated Everytown avg # that includes suicides and multiplying it by a month: https://t.co/O3Vkkp8bE7 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 16, 2018

Also, what's his solution? Overwhelming majority of the actual homicides are committed with handguns. None of the proposals on the table would impact those. If the real goal here is full repeal of 2A & confiscation, at least be honest about it. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 16, 2018

Also, criminals don’t obey laws which is why they’re criminals.

And yet the neighboring state doesn't have that level of gun violence. Almost as if Chicago fails to enforce its laws or something. 🤔 https://t.co/TGEN5VDO6L — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 16, 2018

Something like 80% of guns used in crimes here come from within/were purchased in IL. And it's already illegal to traffic a weapon. https://t.co/AmPVOOHmML — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 16, 2018

Kasky replied this way:

Indiana has a higher firearm death rate than Illinois… https://t.co/Z7fxopwJn0 feel free to take a look, maybe I’m wrong. https://t.co/ofUThjQs8R — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 16, 2018

Didn’t this entire conversation start with Chicago and not the entire state of Illinois compared to an entire state and it’s “embarrassing gun laws”?

But you blamed Chicago on Indiana, so this doesn’t change the fundamental point. https://t.co/xJHceq7BaX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 16, 2018

Overall murder rate is consistently lower in IN than IL, fwiw: https://t.co/LzSx7FYrto And this is a key point: https://t.co/pnio8Wheht — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 16, 2018

Reality doesn’t seem to be a barrier to the activists who hand out the gun control talking points.

Update:

Submitted without comment