Does Susan Rice remember who was president for eight years up until just over a year ago? She doesn’t seem to:

Our longest war in Afghanistan is going to last a lot longer. Trump has signed us up for an indefinite commitment. Are the American people on board with this? https://t.co/0GdpAGK9uO — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 15, 2018

Who wants to tell her?

That war has lasted 16 years and 4 months. Obama was President for 8 of those years and mismanaged the hell out of them. You should sit this one out. https://t.co/tMAeI3kT4m — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 15, 2018

She really should!

you and your old boss did such a bang up job of getting us out when you could https://t.co/n2H1Cqdc9h — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 15, 2018

Few people on the planet have less credibility on this issue than anyone who advised President Obama for 8 years. Obama expanded the war in Afghanistan.

More Americans died during his Presidency in Afghanistan than Bush, by a large a large number. And he left a mess there too. https://t.co/k2VYEo9GMk — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 15, 2018

This from the dipshit that worked in the admin that ramped it up and then cut it down to barebones for political reasons, and while hamstringing the troops over there with unreasonable ROE's. Rice should just STFU for the next 20 years. https://t.co/J4ezunNNgP — Full Semi-Auto Mel (@Mellecon) March 15, 2018

So it wasn’t ongoing from 2009-2016… https://t.co/5q7OXCCvcc — Soylentblue (@soylentblue) March 15, 2018

You said a soldier who left his post in Afghanistan and got himself captured by the Taliban served with "honor and distinction." That wasn't true. Why should we trust anything you say or do? https://t.co/4fCpDik8C9 — Pflugerville Pfernando (@Crapplefratz) March 15, 2018

We shouldn’t.