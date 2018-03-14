While many Democrats claim that the gun control movement is not about “taking away your guns,” along comes Vox to say what’s really needed to get the country “to European levels of violence”:

Well that’s helpful!

Honest, but when it comes to Vox, “realistically” isn’t often a word they should be using.

Vox really didn’t think that one through on multiple levels:

What could possibly go wrong, Vox?

Besides, those talking about gun confiscation are not serious about reducing levels of violence:

All just to protect the Democrat anti-NRA narrative about mass shootings. Unreal.

