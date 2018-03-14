While many Democrats claim that the gun control movement is not about “taking away your guns,” along comes Vox to say what’s really needed to get the country “to European levels of violence”:

Realistically, a gun control plan that has any hope of getting us down to European levels of violence means confiscating guns. https://t.co/nirOebrPEz — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 14, 2018

Well that’s helpful!

At least they're being honest… https://t.co/bM3ufN8dUC — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 14, 2018

Well at least someone on the left is being honest. #2a #nationalwalkoutday https://t.co/RB4glyDXGr — tommy in the middle (@jedet02) March 14, 2018

Honest, but when it comes to Vox, “realistically” isn’t often a word they should be using.

Good luck! You'll need it. — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) March 14, 2018

Vox really didn’t think that one through on multiple levels:

Yes, let's mimic the European model of surrendering our weapons so we're defenseless when the barbarian hordes invade and start assaulting our women. https://t.co/vM80ADd0eD — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) March 14, 2018

You mean the European level of rapes and assaults? — Matthew Beck (@Mattbeckyall) March 14, 2018

What could possibly go wrong, Vox?

How did NYC achieve European levels of violence then? https://t.co/1nQ5ym5qCt — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 14, 2018

cc: @davidhogg111 You see my young friend. Yes, they do want to take away guns. By the way, the European level of violence is an increase in rapes, knife attacks, acid attacks, truck attacks, and robberies. The UK had over 6000 gun crimes in 2017.@KyleKashuv https://t.co/L4mDv4Zjrk — Paul A Marketos (@PaulAMarketos) March 14, 2018

European levels of violence? Have you checked the areas heavily populated with "migrants"?

Violence isn't so low. Remove Democrat controlled cities and USA violence is pretty low. — Rudy Harris (@t0eknife) March 14, 2018

With the current state of affairs in Europe, why would anyone want to emulate them? — Culture Front (@Culture_Front) March 14, 2018

Besides, those talking about gun confiscation are not serious about reducing levels of violence:

I’m pretty goddamn sure Civil War 2 would involve a shit ton of violence https://t.co/aDemVFzGuh — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 14, 2018

All just to protect the Democrat anti-NRA narrative about mass shootings. Unreal.